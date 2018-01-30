Bolt looking forward to Borussia Dortmund trial

Usain Bolt is excited about his trial with Borussia Dortmund in March as the sprinting great looks to pursue a football career.

An eight-time Olympic champion, the 31-year-old Bolt retired last year after an incredible career that also included 11 world titles.

Bolt said he was looking forward to his trial with Dortmund before making a decision on whether he had a career in football.

“That is something that I want to do, as you said I have trials with Borussia Dortmund so that’s something that is on the table,” he said.

“After the trials, then I can determine if it makes sense to do it or it doesn’t make sense. That’s what the plan is.”

Although Bolt is looking forward to the trial with Dortmund he has never hidden his love for Manchester United.

Football was not the only sport that has tickled the Jamaican at one time or the other.The first sport to interest Bolt was cricket, and he said if he was not a sprinter, he would be a fast bowler instead. As a child, he was a supporter of

the Pakistani cricket team and admired the bowling of Waqar Younis.He is also a fan of Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, West Indian opener Chris Gayle,and Australian opener Matthew Hayden.

During a charity cricket match, Bolt clean-bowled Gayle who was complimentary of Bolt’s pace and swing. Bolt also struck a six off Gayle’s bowling. Another bowler complimentary of Bolt’s pace was former West Indies fast-bowling great Curtly Ambrose.

In 2013, Bolt played basketball in the NBA ‘s All-Star Weekend Celebrity Game. He scored two points from a slam dunk but acknowledged his other basketball skills were lacking.

In 2016, Bolt said he wished to play as a professional footballer after retiring from athletics. He reiterated his desire to play for Manchester United if given a chance and added, “For me, if I could get to play for Manchester United that would be like a dream come true. Yes, that would be epic”.

Dortmund have battled in the Bundesliga this season, sitting sixth in the table and 19 points behind leader Bayern Munich.

Bolt’s personal best of 9.58 seconds in 2009 in the 100 metres is the fastest ever run.[282] Bolt also holds the second fastest time of 9.63 seconds,[81] the current Olympic record,[83] and set two previous world records in the event. Bolt’s personal best of 19.19 s in the 200 metres is the world record. This was recorded at the 2009 World Championships in Athletics in Berlin against a headwind of −0.3 m/s. This performance broke his previous world record in the event, his 19.30 s clocking in winning the 2008 Olympic 200 metres title.

