Bomb factory discovered in Edo community, one killed
A suspected bomb factory has been uncovered in Iddo, Okpella, in Estako East local government area of Edo State. This followed an explosion in the area. One of the suspected bomb makers was killed in the explosion while another person’s leg was also chopped off by the blast, the Nation reports. The building where the […]
