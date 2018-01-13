Book of Fortune leads player to 19.2 BTC ($279,000) win at BitStarz!

Tuesday, Jan 13, 2018 – BitStarz has a reputation for dishing out big jackpots. Plenty of top prizes fell during 2017, with many players waiting in the wings to catch the cash. Keeping the momentum rolling into 2018, another big win has been announced, as Book of Fortune – the popular Amatic slot – has recently paid out 19.2 BTC ($279,000 approx).

Amatic isn’t afraid to present players with a healthy challenge that’s for sure, with Book of Fortune being absolutely no exception. Set amidst a mystical realm of castles, wizards, and witches, this game rewards players with magic spells and wondrous bonus features. Through a variety of betting levels, this high volatility game kicks up the level of adventure, with it certainly not afraid to put a bumper prize on the line.

You only need to take a single look at the paytable to see the powerful prizes that Book of Fortune has in store. That being said, one player seems to have cast quite the spell over this Amatic game, having been able to scoop a jaw-dropping payout that will certainly have fellow players talking. Through a single spin, with a 1,000x multiplier in tow, the player from Russia walked away with 19.2 BTC, which equals around $279,000.

BitStarz isn’t your standard online casino, as it ranks as the world’s leading hybrid-currency online casino. Leaving the competition in the dust, BitStarz works tirelessly to stay ahead of rival names by delivering the best games and some of the biggest jackpots around. Highly rated and respected by casino industry voice AskGamblers, BitStarz has forged its own trail and now holds a golden reputation amongst players.

Speaking on the bumper win, Srdjan Kapor (BitStarz Marketing Manager) said,

“BitStarz has always been proud to host the best games that Amatic has to offer, with Book of Fortune certainly being one of the biggest. We were delighted to hear that a player from Russia was able to spin its reels and win a magical 19.2 BTC prize. Equaling around $300,000, this win really does represent the perfect way to ring in the New Year if you ask us.”

BitStarz is a true industry trailblazer, as it’s the very first online casino that allowed players to wager in both bitcoin and international currencies. That’s not all either, as BitStarz goes above and beyond to serve up more than 1,000 games, covering video slots, progressive slots, classic slots, instant play games, and – of course – countless unforgettable table classics. With a reputable gaming license issued from Antillephone N.V., based in Curacao to confirm its legitimacy, BitStarz also offers super-fast cashout speeds and all-around personal service, ensuring a high-grade gaming experience.

