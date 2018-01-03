 Born A Man, Now A Beautiful Woman With Female Parts – Meet Nigeria’s First Muslim Tran3gender Alfa Habeeb Lawal Now Noni Salma | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Born A Man, Now A Beautiful Woman With Female Parts – Meet Nigeria’s First Muslim Tran3gender Alfa Habeeb Lawal Now Noni Salma

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Meet Nigeria’s first tran33gender Muslim, Mr Habeeb Lawal now bearing Noni Salma in the US. The theatre Arts graduate of the University of Lagos adopted his new lifestyle after he gained admission into New York Academy in NY. Habeeb Lawal who is now living as a woman in the US has been disowned by his […]

The post Born A Man, Now A Beautiful Woman With Female Parts – Meet Nigeria’s First Muslim Tran3gender Alfa Habeeb Lawal Now Noni Salma appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.