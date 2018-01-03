Born A Man, Now A Beautiful Woman With Female Parts – Meet Nigeria’s First Muslim Tran3gender Alfa Habeeb Lawal Now Noni Salma
Meet Nigeria’s first tran33gender Muslim, Mr Habeeb Lawal now bearing Noni Salma in the US. The theatre Arts graduate of the University of Lagos adopted his new lifestyle after he gained admission into New York Academy in NY. Habeeb Lawal who is now living as a woman in the US has been disowned by his […]
The post Born A Man, Now A Beautiful Woman With Female Parts – Meet Nigeria’s First Muslim Tran3gender Alfa Habeeb Lawal Now Noni Salma appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!