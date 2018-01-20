Borno government relaxes curfew in Maiduguri – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Borno government relaxes curfew in Maiduguri
Vanguard
The Borno state government has relaxed the three-week curfew imposed on the metropolis of Maiduguri, the capital. Dr Muhammad Bulama, the Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, on Saturday in Maiduguri said that the curfew would now be …
