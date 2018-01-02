Borno Govt. Reviews Curfew In Maiduguri
The Borno Government has reviewed the curfew in Maiduguri metropolis from 8:00PM to 6:00AM as against the existing 10:00PM to 6:00AM. Dr Mohammed Bulama, the Commissioner, Home Affairs, Information and Culture, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Maiduguri. Bulama said that the curfew was temporary and would be between Jan. 2 to Jan. […]
