Borno PDP Secretariat demolished, party fingers Gov Shettima

The Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) located at Dandal Way, Maiduguri was demolished by a combined team of Mobile Police Force and officials of the Government of Borno State around 8am on Sunday.

The building which was recently acquired by the opposition party was alleged to have been brought down on the order of the Governor of the State, Kashim Shettima.

Addressing newsmen after the demolition, a Chieftain of the party, Baba Isa, disclosed that the state government has been mounting pressures on the owner of the building to revoke the lease agreement with PDP.

“Initially we thought the threats were part of the usual persecutions we have been facing all these years but when the Governor revoked the building’s certificate of occupancy, we knew his desperation to take us out has taken a new dimension.

“We are not oblivious of the fact that the PDP is a threat to the maladministration of the APC rule in Borno State and this sudden strategy to silence us won’t work.

“Look around you, the people resent this government, they have vowed to do away with anything associated with APC and this show of shame and dictatorial approach won’t change their stand,” he said.

The post Borno PDP Secretariat demolished, party fingers Gov Shettima appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

