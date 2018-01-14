Boxing: Joseph Parker’s fight against Anthony Joshua confirmed – New Zealand Herald
|
Boxing: Joseph Parker's fight against Anthony Joshua confirmed
New Zealand Herald
Joseph Parker will fight Anthony Joshua on March 31st (UK Time), with the fight being confirmed overnight by Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn. Hearn tweeted the confirmation of the much-anticipated world heavyweight fight, which will be held at the …
