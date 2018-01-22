Brain Aciddently Left In Another’s Corpse
In a morgue in the United Kingdom, somebody’s brain was mistakenly left inside the abdominal cavity of another deceased after a coroner’s error. Similar post-mortem examinations have occurred in England, Wales and Northern Ireland seeing over 278 such faults in the last three years. In one case the brains of two deceased were switched and […]
The post Brain Aciddently Left In Another’s Corpse appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!