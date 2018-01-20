 Brazil President Temer says pension changes remain on agenda – Reuters | Nigeria Today
Brazil President Temer says pension changes remain on agenda – Reuters

Reuters

Brazil President Temer says pension changes remain on agenda
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Michel Temer denied that his administration would give up on passing pension legislation that some in Congress have opposed, according to an interview published on Saturday. Brazil's President Michel Temer
