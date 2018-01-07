 BREAKING! 490 Of 5027 Nigerian Libyan Returnees Arrive Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Not leass than 490 out of 5,027 Nigerian returnees from Libya arrived in Port Harcourt Airport on Sunday. They arrived at about 4.55 p.m. More details later…

