BREAKING: Benue killings: Buhari, Ortom in closed door meeting
President Muhammadu Buhari and the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, are currently meeting inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The governor reportedly arrived the Presidential Villa at 10:50am and was led straight to the President’s office. The two leaders are currently meeting for the first time since the recent killings recorded in Benue state.
BREAKING: Benue killings: Buhari, Ortom in closed door meeting
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!