BREAKING: Boko Haram Releases Videos Showing How They Shot Down Nigeria Fighter Jet
Boko Haram has released videos showing how they shot down Nigerian fighter jet in an unknown location. According to Saharareporters, the 22 minutes video was obtained by Ahmed Salkida, a journalist who specializes in reporting on the conflicts in the Lake Chad region. BREAKING: Boko Haram releases videos showing how they shot down Nigeria fighter […]
The post BREAKING: Boko Haram Releases Videos Showing How They Shot Down Nigeria Fighter Jet appeared first on Ngyab .
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!