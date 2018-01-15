 BREAKING: Boko Haram Releases Videos Showing How They Shot Down Nigeria Fighter Jet | Nigeria Today
BREAKING: Boko Haram Releases Videos Showing How They Shot Down Nigeria Fighter Jet

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Boko Haram has released videos showing how they shot down Nigerian fighter jet in an unknown location. According to Saharareporters, the 22 minutes video was obtained by Ahmed Salkida, a journalist who specializes in reporting on the conflicts in the Lake Chad region. BREAKING: Boko Haram releases videos showing how they shot down Nigeria fighter […]

