BREAKING: Court Sacks 21 Ibadan kings installed by Gov Ajimobi

A High Court sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Friday, January 19, nullified the installation of 21 kings by Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

The Punch reports that the Court, which was presided over by Justice Olajumoke Aiki, declared the review of the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration and other Related Chieftaincies in Ibadan land by the Justice Akintunde Boade Review Commission, which was set up by the Oyo State Government, as unconstitutional, illegal, null, void and of no effect.

The review was recommended by a panel set up by the state government.

The commission had recommended, among others, the creation of several monarchs in Ibadan which led to the installation of 21 kings by the state Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

But the Osi Olubadan of Ibadan land, Rashidi Ladoja, challenged the composition and recommendations of the commission in court, joining Ajimobi as co-defendant.

In her ruling, Aiki held that wearing of beaded crowns was beyond the purview of sections 10, 12 and 25 of the Oyo State Chiefs Law, stating that Section 25 of the Chiefs Law could not be treated in isolation to the provisions of Parts Two and Three of the Chiefs Laws.

The court also said provisions of Parts Two and Three of the Chiefs Laws, particularly sections 10, 12 and 25, did not give power to the governor to review the Olubadan chieftaincy declaration, while also restraining the government from accepting and implementing the reports of the commission.

Aside Ladoja, the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, also sued Ajimobi and 23 others, over their involvements in the crowning of 21 kings in Ibadan on August 27, 2017.

