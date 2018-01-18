BREAKING: Ebonyi State Shuts Down Schools For 7 Days Over Lassa Fever Outbreak
The Ebonyi State Government on Thursday announced the immediate closure of all public and private schools cross the state for 7 days.
Governor David Umahi announced this while speaking to reporters over the outbreak of the virus at the Government House, Abakaliki. He explained that the money was to enable the state government source for experts who would fully activate the virology centre and embark on contact tracing in the state.
He also expressed sadness over the condition of the virology centre which was handed over to the Federal government in 2016, emphasizing that the State Government was ready to spend more funds to ensure that it becomes fully operational.
He added that his government had incorporated representatives of the Nigeria Medical Association into a Lassa fever committee set up to help in the monitoring of cases in areas where dead victims received treatment and care.
