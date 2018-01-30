BREAKING: Fayose floors EFCC in court

The Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State has ruled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC lacked power to investigate finances of the Ekiti State. According to the court, “in federalism, the Federal Government is not an overseer or supervisor regarding finances of a State.” The court informed that only the State House […]

BREAKING: Fayose floors EFCC in court

