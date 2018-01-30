BREAKING: Fayose floors EFCC in court
The Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State has ruled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC lacked power to investigate finances of the Ekiti State. According to the court, “in federalism, the Federal Government is not an overseer or supervisor regarding finances of a State.” The court informed that only the State House […]
BREAKING: Fayose floors EFCC in court
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!