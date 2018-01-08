BREAKING! Fire Breaks Out In Trump Tower
The New York Fire Department has confirmed that a fire has broken out on the roof of the Trump Tower building in Manhattan. According to New York Daily News, firefighters are currently making sure it did not spread. The New York City Fire Department said that the fire started on the terrace and was quickly […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!