BREAKING! Fulani Herdsmen Have Reportedly Set Ablaze, A Farm Belonging To Chief Olu Falae In Ondo

Suspected Fulani Herdsmen have reportedly set ablaze, a farm belonging to the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Chief Olu Falae. Falae’s Personal Assistant (PA) Capt. Raji Moshood confirmed to DAILY POST that the farm, located at Ilado in Akure North local government was set ablaze around 6pm on Sunday. Moshood further […]

