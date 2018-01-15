Breaking News: All Passengers Burnt Alive In A Ghastly Accident Along Bida-Minna Road – Very Graphic Photos

A ghastly motor accident has claimed the lives of all occupants of a vehicle traveling along Bida-Minna road. The accident involved a trailer, a passenger bus. Eyewitnesses who saw the accident after occurrence were shocked as to how the whole thing happened.

The incident is said to have happened in the early hours of today and according to a Facebook user @ Jeremiah Friday who shared the graphic pictures, said;

Accident in Bida – Minna road this morning

May their souls rest in peace………..