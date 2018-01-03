Breaking News: California Legalizes Sales Of Marijuana, Hundreds Queue Up To Purchase – Photos
Is this madness or is the world coming to an end? Hundreds of excited customers waited in huge queues in California, United States as the Golden State turned a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuana on New Year’s Day.
California launched the world’s largest regulated commercial market for recreational marijuana on Monday, as dozens of newly licensed stores opened for business up and down the state.
Make no mistake guys, it is now legal to sale marijuana in California.
More pics ………….
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!