Breaking News: California Legalizes Sales Of Marijuana, Hundreds Queue Up To Purchase – Photos

Posted on Jan 3, 2018

Is this madness or is the world coming to an end? Hundreds of excited customers waited in huge queues in California, United States as the Golden State turned a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuana on New Year’s Day.
California launched the world’s largest regulated commercial market for recreational marijuana on Monday, as dozens of newly licensed stores opened for business up and down the state.
Make no mistake guys, it is now legal to sale marijuana in California.
