Breaking News: Court Uphold IPOB’s Ban, Declares It Terrorist Group
A Federal High Court in FCT Abuja, has on Thursday, January 18, affirmed the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by dismissing the application requesting a reversal of the an earlier court’s order proscribing it and designating it a terrorist organisation.
Justice Abdu Kafarati, the acting chief judge of the Federal High Court who delivered the ruling on the proscribed group’s application resolved all the three raised issues against IPOB. The Justices subsequently affirmed that September 20, 2017 proscription order was validly issued.
According to Punch reports, Justice Kafarati dismissed the contention of Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the proscribed group’s lawyer who argued that IPOB not being registered in Nigeria but in other countries could not be sued in Nigeria.
In his submission, the judge likened the group to a foreigner who could be arrested in another country where he was found to have committed a crime. Going further, he held that the proscription order was in accordance with the provisions of the Terrorism Prevention Act.
He consequently awarded the sum of N500 as cost against IPOB.
