Breaking News: Deji Tinubu Is Dead.. See What Killed Him
The immediate past Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Deji Tinubu is dead. He reportedly slumped while playing football this afternoon and died this evening. Our prayers are with his family. May his gentle soul rest in peace.
