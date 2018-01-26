Breaking News: Deji Tinubu Is Dead.. See What Killed Him

The immediate past Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Deji Tinubu is dead. He reportedly slumped while playing football this afternoon and died this evening. Our prayers are with his family. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

The post Breaking News: Deji Tinubu Is Dead.. See What Killed Him appeared first on Ngyab .

