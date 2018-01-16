 Breaking News: Football Legend, Ronaldinho Retires From Professional Football | Nigeria Today
Breaking News: Football Legend, Ronaldinho Retires From Professional Football

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

As confirmed by his agent-brother Roberto de Assis Moreira, Ronaldinho will no longer step foot in prefessional football ever again. “It (the decision of retiring) was already set, just that it’s not confirmed but he did not play for a long time. We had a lot of invitations but we cannot handle it.”

