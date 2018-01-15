Breaking News!! Gas Explosion At Magodo, Lagos State, 2 Feared Dead
Information reaching us holds that a gas station situated at Magodo long Lagos Ibadan Express Road is currently on fire. The fire has reportedly expanded to some other properties and causalities are currently being moved from the scene by the Federal Road Safety Corps. Drivers are advised to be cautious of their movement as Lagos […]
The post Breaking News!! Gas Explosion At Magodo, Lagos State, 2 Feared Dead appeared first on Ngyab .
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!