Breaking News: Gigi Lamayne Joins Ambitiouz Entertainment

Former Mabala Noise rapper and one of the most popular female rappers in the country Gigi Lamayne has signed a deal with controversial record label Ambitiouz Entertainment. While the label remains quiet for now on their deal, or the terms, the rapper has released a freestyle in which she announced the deal at the end […]

The post Breaking News: Gigi Lamayne Joins Ambitiouz Entertainment appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

