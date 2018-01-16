Breaking News: Senate Gives IGP 14-days To Arrest Benue Killers
The Nigerian Senate has given the Inspector General of Police fourteen days to arrest the killer herdsmen responsible for the deaths of over seventy people in Benue state,adopts lasting recommendations on security. More Details…
The post Breaking News: Senate Gives IGP 14-days To Arrest Benue Killers appeared first on Ngyab .
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!