Breaking News: Stephanie Otobo Recants Her Confession, Says Apostle Suleman Made Her Give False Confession Against FG – Video
Stephenie Otobo claimed that Apostle Johnson Suleman told her to make a false confession accusing the Nigerian government of sponsoring her to tarnish Suleman’s image. This was shared by Sahara Reporters..
See video footage below….
https://youtu.be/UjsPHupKryE
The above post is irrelevant because the video in question was done on the 21st of June, 2017 and the confession was just last week and in January 2018.
Post will be deleted soon
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!