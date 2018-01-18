Breaking News: Suicide Bomb Attack In Market Kill 12, Injures More Than 50 – Graphic

Yet another bomb attack by Boko Haram cause havoc in Maiduguri. According to reports, about twelve people have been killed and more than 50 injured in a suicide bomb attack in Maiduguri yesterday being Wednesday 17th January.

According NAN, an eyewitness said that the mayhem was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was detonated by a male suicide bomber at Alai Fadawu market on the outskirts of Maiduguri. One other male bomber detonated the IED strapped to his body and blew up himself alone without causing any other casualties.

The witnesses said the incident occurred at 4.15 p.m. when a lot of people gathered for trading activities.

More pictures below….







