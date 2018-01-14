 Breaking News: UN Appoints Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun Into Pension Fund’s Investments Committee | Nigeria Today
Breaking News: UN Appoints Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun Into Pension Fund’s Investments Committee

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Politics

UN Appoints Kemi Adeosun into Pension Fund’s Investments Committee. Global organisation, the United Nations, has appointed Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, into the Investments Committee of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF). Kemi Adeosun (born 9 March 1967) has been the Minister of Finance of Nigeria since 11 November 2015 Kemi […]

