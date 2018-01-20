BREAKING: Police Rescue Four Abducted Expatriates In Kaduna – CHANNELS TELEVISION
BREAKING: Police Rescue Four Abducted Expatriates In Kaduna
The four Americans and Canadians that were abducted by on Tuesday by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have been released. Confirming the development to journalists on Saturday, State Commissioner of Police, Mr Agyole Abeh said the two foreigners were …
