BREAKING: Rowdy session as PDP senators prevent colleague from defecting to APC
The Nigerian Senate, on Wednesday was thrown into a rowdy session as it was about recording the first official cross-carpeting for the year 2018. Senator Sonni Ogbuoji ( Ebonyi South) had come under order 43 of the rules of the Senate to announce his official defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling […]
BREAKING: Rowdy session as PDP senators prevent colleague from defecting to APC
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!