Breaking: Rowdy Session as PDP Senators prevent colleague from dumping the party

*** As Senator Ogbuoji recants decision after first dumping his party

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THERE was a rowdy session Wednesday as Senator Sunny Ogbuoji, PDP, Ebonyi South made attempt to dump his party for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Senator Ogbuoji had come under order 43 of the rules of the Senate to announce his official defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Members of the PDP and APC didn’t allow Ogbuoji to finish when the floor was thrown into rowdiness, with the APC Senators dragging the new defector to their wing while PDP lawmakers scampered to rescue him to their wing.

Having brought the floor to decorum, Senator Ogbuoji, in a twist of event, announced that he was withdrawing his earlier announcement as there was the need for him to carry out a high level consultation with his party members.

He said, “I came under order 43 with the intention that I needed to make some declarations this morning. But my party, the PDP felt I had not consulted with them enough.

“So, because of the love they had shown to me in the past, I’m stepping down my decision to decamp.”

Responding, Senate President Bukola Saraki who presided over the plenary, did not object to the withdrawal of statement of defection.

He said, in line with the rules of the Senate, as lawmakers, they cannot debate on this. But, Senator Sunny, I’m going to keep the whole day for you, in case you wish to come under order 43 again and perfect your defection”, Saraki said jokingly.

