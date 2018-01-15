Breaking: Taraba Lawmaker, Hosea Ibi found dead
Kidnapped Taraba lawmaker Hosea Ibi was found dead on the road in Takum local government.
Details later.
The post Breaking: Taraba Lawmaker, Hosea Ibi found dead appeared first on Vanguard News.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!