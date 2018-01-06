 Breaking: Tevez leaves China, signs for Boca Juniors for 3rd time | Nigeria Today
Breaking: Tevez leaves China, signs for Boca Juniors for 3rd time

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Former Manchester United and Juventus striker Carlos Tevez agreed a move back to boyhood club Boca Juniors on Friday after 12 months in Chinese football with Shanghai Shenhua, the Argentine team announced.

“Tevez is coming home! He joined the team today and is already training with his teammates,” Boca said on its various social media accounts alongside a photo of the player working out in a gym.

It will be the 33-year-old’s third spell at Boca Juniors.

