BREAKING: Theo Walcott joins Everton
England international Theo Walcott has joined Everton from Arsenal on a three and half year deal.
| | We’re delighted to confirm the signing of @TheoWalcott on on a three-and-a-half year deal. #WelcomeTheo
— Everton (@Everton) January 17, 2018
The post BREAKING: Theo Walcott joins Everton appeared first on Vanguard News.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!