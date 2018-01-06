Breaking: Thugs set Ughelli DSIEC office on fire

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – POLITICAL thugs suspected to be members of a political party, have set the Ughelli office of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC on fire.

The youths whom earlier faced a stiff challenge by the police, invaded the office in protest of the noninclusion of result sheets in the voting materials.

The police had earlier shot into the air to disperse the crowd amidst shots of teargas.

