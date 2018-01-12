BREAKING! UNIOSUN Engineering Dept HOD Mysteriously Slumps and Died on campus
Staffs and students of Osun State University ( UNIOSUN), Osogbo, were throw into mourn on Thursday, when the Head of the Civil Engineering Department (HOD) Dr Moses Adebowale Ogunbiyi, suddenly slumped and died on the campus of the institution. Though details surrounding the sudden death were still sketchy as of the time of filing this […]
The post BREAKING! UNIOSUN Engineering Dept HOD Mysteriously Slumps and Died on campus appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!