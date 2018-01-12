 BREAKING! UNIOSUN Engineering Dept HOD Mysteriously Slumps and Died on campus | Nigeria Today
BREAKING! UNIOSUN Engineering Dept HOD Mysteriously Slumps and Died on campus

Staffs and students of Osun State University ( UNIOSUN), Osogbo, were throw into mourn on Thursday, when the Head of the Civil Engineering Department (HOD) Dr Moses Adebowale Ogunbiyi, suddenly slumped and died on the campus of the institution. Though details surrounding the sudden death were still sketchy as of the time of filing this […]

