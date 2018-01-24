 BREAKING: Zuma signs proclamation for state capture inquiry – Times LIVE | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Zuma signs proclamation for state capture inquiry – Times LIVE

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

BREAKING: Zuma signs proclamation for state capture inquiry
Times LIVE
Justice Minister Michael Masutha says that the terms of reference for the commission of inquiry into state capture are likely to be proclaimed on Wednesday. He was speaking on 702 radio www.702.co.za to talk show host Eusebius McKaiser. "We hope that

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.