Breastfeeding for 6 months reduces risk of diabetes in women- study
Breastfeeding for six months or longer appears to significantly cut the risk of a woman developing type II diabetes, a 30-year U.S. study said.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!