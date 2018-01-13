Brian Kerr: Liverpool can stake case as City’s most likely challengers – Independent.ie
|
Independent.ie
|
Brian Kerr: Liverpool can stake case as City's most likely challengers
Independent.ie
Thankfully a rivalry awaits us this weekend when all should be enthralled by what to expect on the pitch during the 90 minutes, rather than off the pitch following it. Unlike certain other managers, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have a mutual respect …
Liverpool pose test of City's bid for immortality
Potential Hiccups on Manchester City's Road to Invincible Season, Multi-Trophy Haul
The Philippe Coutinho stat that underlines why Liverpool will listen to Daniel Sturridge offers
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!