 Brian Molefe to appeal pension payout judgment – Mail & Guardian | Nigeria Today
Brian Molefe to appeal pension payout judgment – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Jan 31, 2018


Brian Molefe to appeal pension payout judgment
Former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe will apply for leave to appeal a court judgment which would have had him return the R11-million that he received as part of his pension payout from Eskom, according to eNCA. Breaking: Former Eskom CEO Brian
