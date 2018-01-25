#BrianMolefe just wants to serve the nation, says lawyer – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
#BrianMolefe just wants to serve the nation, says lawyer
Independent Online
Pretoria – Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is a content man who just wants to serve the nation, his lawyer Barry Farber said on Thursday, speaking after the damning judgment delivered by the High Court in Pretoria. Journalists asked Farber whether his …
Brian Molefe must pay back the money
Court orders Brian Molefe to pay back R11m from his Eskom pension payout
Will Brian Molefe appeal High Court ruling?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!