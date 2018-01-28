Bride forgets rings, crashes car while rushing to wedding – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Bride forgets rings, crashes car while rushing to wedding
The Punch
A German bride, who was hurrying to her wedding on Saturday after driving to her parents' house where she had forgotten the rings, has been injured after crashing her car. The 25-year-old, who was not wearing a seatbelt because of her wedding dress …
German bride crashes car on way to wedding
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!