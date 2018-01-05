Brighton Manager Chris Hughton Reveals The Club Haven’t Made A Bid For Celtic Striker Moussa Dembele

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has “categorically” dismissed rumours of a Brighton bid for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

“There’s been huge speculation, certainly on this particular one,” Hughton said about former Fulham man Dembele.

“There were certainly some quotes going back a little while ago about figures and about some communication between the two clubs.

“Categorically, there hasn’t been any communication between the two clubs.

“Hence he is a name, along with lots of other names.”

Brighton are expected to add a striker to their squad in January, having scored 17 goals in 22 games so far this season – the third lowest tally in England’s Premier League.

Moussa Dembele has been linked with a move to England’s top flight since making a stunning start to his Celtic career

Top-scorer Glenn Murray and Tomer Hemed have been the only strikers available to Hughton for much of the season, although Sam Baldock has returned to fitness in recent weeks following injury to increase his options.

When asked whether he planned to make a move for Dembele later this month, Hughton, whose team host bitter rivals Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Monday, hesitated before replying: “Pure speculation.

“If I look at players that we might have an interest in then there would be numerous names and of course this is one name that’s consistently been linked but there could be numerous other names.

“We’ll continue to work as hard as we can on anybody that we might want to bring in but certainly names that have been mentioned at this moment are very much speculation.”

The post Brighton Manager Chris Hughton Reveals The Club Haven’t Made A Bid For Celtic Striker Moussa Dembele appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

