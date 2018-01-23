BringBackOurGirls convener Oby Ezekwesili, Others Arrested
Oby Ezekwesili, convener of the BringBackOurGirls group, has been arrested and detained by the FCT Police Command for unknown offences. In series of posts on her Twitter handle, @obyezeks, the former Minister of Education, said she was arrested alongside some members of the BBOG group. According to her, Aisha Yesufu, Ms Maureen Kabrik, Jeff Okoroafor and four […]
