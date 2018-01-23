 BringBackOurGirls convener Oby Ezekwesili, Others Arrested | Nigeria Today
BringBackOurGirls convener Oby Ezekwesili, Others Arrested

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Oby Ezekwesili, convener of the BringBackOurGirls group, has been arrested and detained by the FCT Police Command for unknown offences. In series of posts on her Twitter handle, @obyezeks, the former Minister of Education, said she was arrested alongside some members of the BBOG group. According to her, Aisha Yesufu, Ms Maureen Kabrik, Jeff Okoroafor and four […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

