#BringBackOurGirls: Oby Ezekwesili reveals she has been Detained by Nigerian Police in Abuja

Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education and Co-Convener of the Bring Back our Girls (BBOG) movement, has been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force. Ezekwesili, in a series of posts on her Twitter, revealed that she was detained at the Unity Fountain, then at the FCT command. She and other members of the BBOG movement have […]

The post #BringBackOurGirls: Oby Ezekwesili reveals she has been Detained by Nigerian Police in Abuja appeared first on BellaNaija.

