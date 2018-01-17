 Britain appoints Minister for loneliness | Nigeria Today
Britain appoints Minister for loneliness

Jan 17, 2018

Theresa May, British Prime Minister, on Wednesday appointed Tracey Crouch as the country’s minister for loneliness. Crouch is the current junior minister for sport and civil society. May said: “I want to confront this challenge for our society and for all of us to take action to address the loneliness endured by the elderly, by […]

