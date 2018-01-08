 British Government advises Israel, Palestine to share Jerusalem as capital city | Nigeria Today
British Government advises Israel, Palestine to share Jerusalem as capital city

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The British Government has said that Jerusalem be shared as a capital between Jerusalem and Palestine. British Foreign Minister, Boris Johnson, made the suggestion to his Palestinian counterpart, Riyad al-Malki on Monday. A statement from Britain’s foreign office ‎quoted Johnson as saying, “I reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and the two-state […]

British Government advises Israel, Palestine to share Jerusalem as capital city

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

