British Government advises Israel, Palestine to share Jerusalem as capital city

The British Government has said that Jerusalem be shared as a capital between Jerusalem and Palestine. British Foreign Minister, Boris Johnson, made the suggestion to his Palestinian counterpart, Riyad al-Malki on Monday. A statement from Britain’s foreign office ‎quoted Johnson as saying, “I reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and the two-state […]

British Government advises Israel, Palestine to share Jerusalem as capital city

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

