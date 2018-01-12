 British-Nigerian Model Harry Uzoka Stabbed to Death in London 💔 | Nigeria Today
British-Nigerian Model Harry Uzoka Stabbed to Death in London 💔

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in News | 0 comments

British-Nigerian model Harry Uzoka was stabbed to death in East Acton, West London on Thursday in what has been described as a “robbery gone wrong”. According to Evening Standard, “The 25-year-old was found collapsed on a pavement suffering a knife wound to his chest in west London on Thursday afternoon. He is understood to have staggered through a nearby estate […]

