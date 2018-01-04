British retailer to ban sale of high-caffeine drinks to underage

British supermarket chain — Waitrose — on Thursday, announced plan to ban sale of highly caffeinated energy drinks to children under age 16. The company wrote in a statement in London that “from March 5, customers buying drinks containing more than 150 milligrams of caffeine per litre would be asked to prove that they were […]

