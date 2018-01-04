 British retailer to ban sale of high-caffeine drinks to underage | Nigeria Today
British retailer to ban sale of high-caffeine drinks to underage

Posted on Jan 4, 2018

British supermarket chain — Waitrose — on Thursday, announced plan to ban sale of highly caffeinated energy drinks to children under age 16. The company wrote in a statement in London that “from March 5, customers buying drinks containing more than 150 milligrams of caffeine per litre would be asked to prove that they were […]

The post British retailer to ban sale of high-caffeine drinks to underage appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

